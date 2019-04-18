close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's NYC diaries will give you major vacay vibes—See pics

She made her sensational debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan&#039;s NYC diaries will give you major vacay vibes—See pics

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan took off to New York City (NYC) a few days back and spent some crazy, fun time with her BFFs. The young and talented Sara shared pictures of her fab vacay on social media giving us major feels to plan our own holiday asap!

Sara wrote in the caption: “It’s not what we have, but who we have - Winnie The Pooh Missing all of you so much already @kamiyaah @milisanwalka @ipsitasen @ahilyamehta @bookingcom #ad.”

From catching up with friends, not missing out on her workout sessions and encouraging buddies to practise yoga—she did it all! The stunning actress needed this much-deserved break after delivering back-to-back hits last year.

She made her sensational debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and went on to star in commercially successful 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty. It starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role of a cop.

The actress will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next which is a sequel to 2009 hit 'Love Aaj Kal'. The original starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picssara ali khan videoKartik AaryanNYC
Next
Story

Adah Sharma's 'catty' response to nepotism debate is hilarious—Watch

Must Watch

PT13M54S

State EC bans Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Ad in Madhya Pradesh