Sara Ali Khan's NYC diaries will give you major vacay vibes—See pics

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's darling daughter Sara Ali Khan took off to New York City (NYC) a few days back and spent some crazy, fun time with her BFFs. The young and talented Sara shared pictures of her fab vacay on social media giving us major feels to plan our own holiday asap!

Sara wrote in the caption: “It’s not what we have, but who we have - Winnie The Pooh Missing all of you so much already @kamiyaah @milisanwalka @ipsitasen @ahilyamehta @bookingcom #ad.”

From catching up with friends, not missing out on her workout sessions and encouraging buddies to practise yoga—she did it all! The stunning actress needed this much-deserved break after delivering back-to-back hits last year.

She made her sensational debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and went on to star in commercially successful 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty. It starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role of a cop.

The actress will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next which is a sequel to 2009 hit 'Love Aaj Kal'. The original starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.