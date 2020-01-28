Sara Ali Khan's throwback video shows her weight transformation and we love it!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's gorgeous daughter Sara Ali Khan made a smashing debut in 2018 with 'Kedarnath'. She then starred in a commercial blockbuster 'Simmba'. In a short span of time, Sara won a million hearts with her screen presence.

But before entering movies, Sara battled weight issues and by following a strict routine of gymming and workout, she is today a fitness enthusiast. The actress has lost oodles of weight and flaunts her washboard abs.

However, she shared her throwback video on Instagram from the times when she was heavier. The video has been shot during her airplane journey with BFFs. The actress displays her hilarious side and we bet you won't be able to resist from watching it on a loop.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel with Kartik Aaryan. The film will release on February 14, 2020. She also has 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. The comedy entertainer is being helmed by David Dhawan, who directed 1995 original as well.