Sargun Mehta Aces The Heeramandi Look, Drops Stunning Pics In Golden Red Attire

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnum Opus 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has been spreading its magic across the globe. The rising fever has caught everyone into its world and it's hard to resist. The recent name to join the list is Sargun Mehta who has recreated the ethnic and traditional look, leaving her fans awestruck. Sargun Mehta is indeed giving us some major vintage vibes with her captivating beauty.

Sargun Mehta adorned a golden red embroidery lehenga with traditional jewellery; the actress looked no less than an eternal beauty. She dropped some breath taking glimpses of this look on her social media, leaving her fans mesmerised and enthralled by her. Sargun's traditional attire embodied the essence of sheer elegance and charm, and we could not agree more! Sargun Mehta is showcasing radiance as her outfit and jewellery radiate the intricacies of perfection. The actress has left no stone unturned to keep her ardent fans fascinated with her traditional look. This look is a visual treat for her fans, leaving them wanting more!

On the work front, Sargun Mehta, along with husband actor Ravi Dubey, owns 'Dreamiyata Entertainment', which launched shows like Udaariyaan, Dalchini, and Badal Par Paon Hai, among others, and under their music lable 'Dreamiyata Music', they launched one of the most iconic and loved songs, Vehaaniyaan. Sargun Mehta has gained immense love and applause for her cinematic performances. Sargun Mehta also garnered appreciation for his venture, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, opposite Gippy Grewal.