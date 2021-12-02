Say it on my face: Abhishek Bachchan gets furious at trolls attacking daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

NEW DELHI: Abhishek Bachchan is one of those celebs from the film industry who prefers to keep himself away from controversy. The actor is well-known for being calm because in the toughest of situations, he did not lose his control. In fact, he has come out with gracious replies to even the meanest and rudest people on social media. However, when it comes to his daughter, Abhishek knows where to draw a line.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has been often targeted by trolls. The young girl has been attacked by cynics for her walk or being shielded by her mother in public or even wearing make-up on her birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan was promoting his upcoming film 'Bob Biswas' when he was confronted with a series of allegations, under the guise of troll comments. He was asked about his reaction when the negativity spills over to his 10-year-old girl Aaradhya. The 'Dhoom' star told Bollywood Life, "It's completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I'm a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face."

In the interview, Abhishek said that it's a fair game that if paying audience find a fault in his acting, he is duty-bound to improve it. He also jokingly admitted that the trolls are right if they say that he wouldn't have been in the film industry if he was not born to his star parents.

Abhishek is married to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They recently rang in Aaradhya’s 10th birthday during a family vacation in the Maldives. As the couple arrived back in Mumbai along with their daughter, they were captured on the airport by the paps. However, netizens soon started targetting Aaradhya for her walking style at the airport. They also attacked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for being an over-protective mother and covering Aaradha everytime she is in public.

Coming to his upcoming crime-thriller 'Bob Biswas', the film is directed by debutante Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film features Chitrangada Singh as female lead and is all set to be premiered on December 3, 2021 on Zee5.