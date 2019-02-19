Sequel to 'Nayak...' would be a good idea: Anil Kapoor

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor thinks a sequel to his hit "Nayak: The Real Hero" will make for a good film.

Sequel to &#039;Nayak...&#039; would be a good idea: Anil Kapoor

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor thinks a sequel to his hit "Nayak: The Real Hero" will make for a good film.

Asked which film of his deserves a sequel, Anil told IANS on the sidelines of the T20 Dhamaal shoot at the Star Sports studio: "I think a sequel to 'Nayak' would be a good idea." 

A political action thriller, "Nayak: The Real Hero" is a remake of S. Shankar's successful Tamil film "Mudhalvan". The 2001 film narrated the story of how a common man fights against the corrupt system, and how his life changes after he becomes a chief minster for a day. It features Rani Mukerji and the late Amrish Puri.

What's the most exciting aspect of being in the industry at the moment? 

"The new wave of ideas and content. The unexplored territories and new challenges," Anil said. 

The actor is looking forward to the release of "Total Dhamaal". It is the third instalment of the successful franchise "Dhamaal", which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh alongside Sanjay Dutt.

It also stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Ashok Thakeria, Kumar, Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit, Sangeeta Ahir and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is slated to release on February 22.

