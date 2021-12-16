हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sex scene in 'Family Man 2', item song 'Oo Antava' behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's separation?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's split seems to be linked to the actress' continuation on performing bold scenes on the screen.

Sex scene in &#039;Family Man 2&#039;, item song &#039;Oo Antava&#039; behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya&#039;s separation?
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. Their romance and chemistry had set several couple goals among their fans. However, they left their fans and loved ones in shock after they announced to part ways and head for separation. Since then, several speculations have surfaced on the internet about possible reasons that led to their divorce. 

Now, the latest speculation to come up is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split took place because of her refusal to refrain from taking up bold scenes and item numbers in her projects. In 2018, barely a few months after their marriage, Samantha was heavily trolled for her lip-lock scene with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam'. The actress was called out for performing the scene despite being married.

Moreover, Samantha's sex scene in web series 'The Family Man 2' was the final nail in their relationship as it went against the values of Akkinenis.

As per BollywoodLife sources, it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha's decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha's sex scene in 'The Family Man 2'. They reportedly felt that the actress betrayed their trust by not apprising the family about her bold scene in the web series beforehand.

The report further added that a sit-down reportedly took place between Samantha and her in-laws where they explained to the actress how her bold roles and skin show on the screen has been tarnishing the family's image in public. However, what apparently happened after that was Samantha outrightly refused to have anything to do with their patriarchy, orthodoxy and sexism. With the talks between the two sides coming to a standstill, Samantha was left with no choice but to move out of the relationship. 

In the past few months, Samantha has questioned patriarchy and misogyny several times. She has been hitting out at those who trolled her, saying 'how can a woman always be held responsible when a marriage is broken?'

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth Prabhusamantha akkineniNaga ChaitanyaNagarjuna Akkinenifamily man 2Samantha bold scenesSamantha ho scenesSamantha item numberOo Antava
Next
Story

Esha Gupta breaks the internet with sizzling video in printed black bikini, watch

Must Watch

PT4M57S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 16, 2021