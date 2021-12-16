Sex scene in 'Family Man 2', item song 'Oo Antava' behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's separation?

NEW DELHI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most loved couples of Tollywood. Their romance and chemistry had set several couple goals among their fans. However, they left their fans and loved ones in shock after they announced to part ways and head for separation. Since then, several speculations have surfaced on the internet about possible reasons that led to their divorce.

Now, the latest speculation to come up is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split took place because of her refusal to refrain from taking up bold scenes and item numbers in her projects. In 2018, barely a few months after their marriage, Samantha was heavily trolled for her lip-lock scene with Ram Charan in 'Rangasthalam'. The actress was called out for performing the scene despite being married.

Moreover, Samantha's sex scene in web series 'The Family Man 2' was the final nail in their relationship as it went against the values of Akkinenis.

As per BollywoodLife sources, it was not only Naga Chaitanya, but his parents Nagarjuna Akkineni and others too who were not too pleased with Samantha's decision to continue doing bold scenes and item numbers in her films, post her marriage. The source added that Naga Chaitanya and his family were completely in shock to see Samantha's sex scene in 'The Family Man 2'. They reportedly felt that the actress betrayed their trust by not apprising the family about her bold scene in the web series beforehand.

The report further added that a sit-down reportedly took place between Samantha and her in-laws where they explained to the actress how her bold roles and skin show on the screen has been tarnishing the family's image in public. However, what apparently happened after that was Samantha outrightly refused to have anything to do with their patriarchy, orthodoxy and sexism. With the talks between the two sides coming to a standstill, Samantha was left with no choice but to move out of the relationship.

In the past few months, Samantha has questioned patriarchy and misogyny several times. She has been hitting out at those who trolled her, saying 'how can a woman always be held responsible when a marriage is broken?'

