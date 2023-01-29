topStoriesenglish2567036
NewsLifestylePeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Hook Step, Gives Flying Kisses to Fans Outside Mannat- Watch

Shah Rukh Khan showered his love on fans on Sunday as a crowd gathered outside Mannat after the massive box office success of  Pathaan.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:24 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Hook Step, Gives Flying Kisses to Fans Outside Mannat- Watch

Mumbai: SRK greeted and showered his love on thousands of fans on Sunday as a crowd gathered outside his residence `Mannat` after the massive box office success of `Pathaan`. Fans showed their excitement as their favourite superstar back on screen again after a wait of four years. 

The superstar surprised his fans on Sunday evening by greeting them from his house Mannat`s roof! SRK was dressed in an all-black outfit. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. 

Watch the video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Talking about `Pathaan`, the film is a part of Aditya Chopra`s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. 

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. With its opening weekend record, `Pathaan` also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend. 

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanSRK fansShah Rukh Khan PathaanPathaan Box OfficeSRK fans MannatJhoome Jo Pathaan news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'