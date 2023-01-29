Shah Rukh Khan Performs ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ Hook Step, Gives Flying Kisses to Fans Outside Mannat- Watch

Mumbai: SRK greeted and showered his love on thousands of fans on Sunday as a crowd gathered outside his residence `Mannat` after the massive box office success of `Pathaan`. Fans showed their excitement as their favourite superstar back on screen again after a wait of four years.

The superstar surprised his fans on Sunday evening by greeting them from his house Mannat`s roof! SRK was dressed in an all-black outfit. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways.

Talking about `Pathaan`, the film is a part of Aditya Chopra`s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham -- in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Pathaan` was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. With its opening weekend record, `Pathaan` also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.