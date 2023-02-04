topStoriesenglish2569560
Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meeting 'Jawaan' Filmmaker Atlee's Son, Says 'He is Too Sweet and Masha Allah Healthy'

Just this week, one of India's most regarded and loved filmmakers, Atlee announced the birth of his son, along with his wife Priya, garnering love and warm wishes from across quarters. 

New Delhi: In a recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan revealed meeting his upcoming film Jawaan's director Atlee and wife Priya's son.  

Just this week, one of India's most regarded and loved filmmakers, Atlee announced the birth of his son, along with his wife Priya, garnering love and warm wishes from across quarters. Adding to the list of well-wishers, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan also opened up about meeting the infant.

Creating a rage not just in theaters, Shah Rukh Khan has also been winning hearts with his famous #AskSRK sessions, with his sweet, witty and fun responses to fan questions. 

During his latest AskSRK session, a fan asked the Superstar, "@iamsrk Met with @Atlee_dir & @priyaatlee new baby?", To which SRK replied, "Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy". 

After the humungous success of Pathan, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's next Jawaan, directed by Atlee, also co-starring Malayalam superstar Nayanthara. 

With just a glimpse into the film, Jawaan has got everyone excited creating immense anticipation for the much-awaited release.

