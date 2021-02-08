Shahid Kapoor strikes pose in uber cool shades, steals hearts, check out his pic

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor treated fans to a new selfie in which he styled some cool shades that suited his rugged beard look. The actor recently took off for Goa with his wife Mira Rajput and has been sharing glimpses from the location.

The actor took to Instagram to share this new picture in which he is seen posing in a car. The close-up selfie shows the actor’s sun-kissed face and stylish reflective aviators. Shahid has been actively posting updates from his time in Goa and his fans absolutely love it.

Earlier he shared some ‘laid back vibes’ on the weekend with a messy morning look. Fans gushed over the image in which Shahid is seen resting on a couch, posing with a winky face.

Mira Rajput and Shahid shared many pictures from their vacation in Goa. The pictures from their glamorous vacation flooded the internet. Mira took the opportunity to flaunt her fabulous wardrobe and fans absolutely loved it.

On the work front, the actor recently finished shooting for his upcoming film ‘Jersey’. He announced the release date of the film with a still from the movie and captioned the post saying that it will release on Diwali, November 5.