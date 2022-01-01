हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mrunal Thakur

Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' co-star Mrunal Thakur tests COVID positive, has mild symptoms

Actress Mrunal Thakur informed fans that she has mild symptoms and has isolated herself after testing COVID positive.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Jersey&#039; co-star Mrunal Thakur tests COVID positive, has mild symptoms
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for Covid and shared that she has mild symptoms.

Mrunal shared the news on her Instagram story on Saturday. She wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19."

 

"As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I`m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals."

"If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

mrunal

Mrunal currently awaits the release of her next film `Jersey`, a sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor.

It has been postponed after civil restrictions were reimposed due to fears over the Omicron variant.

 

The film that was supposed to be released on December 31, tells the story of a middle-aged cricketer, who gets back into the game for the love of his son.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

