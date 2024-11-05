Sharda Sinha In Critical Condition, PM Modi Offers Full Support For Treatment

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the family of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha to inquire about her health and offered all necessary assistance for her ongoing treatment.

The celebrated artist, known for her soul-stirring folk renditions during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and currently receiving care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Sharda Sinha, 72, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her being placed on a ventilator.

According to an official statement from AIIMS, the singer is "harmodynamically stable but under constant monitoring."

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, has kept the fans informed about his mother's health, sharing updates through social media and media outlets.

In a conversation with ANI, Anshuman confirmed that Prime Minister Modi had personally assured him of all necessary support for his mother's treatment

The folk singer's decline in health has sparked widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers.

Known for her contributions to the traditional folk music of Bihar and her iconic Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha is considered a cultural ambassador of the region.

Over the years, her voice has become synonymous with the Chhath festival, which is widely celebrated in Bihar and other parts of North India.

Sinha's illustrious career began in the 1970s and she went on to achieve national recognition for her work in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.

Her famous songs like 'Babool' from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' earned her not just fame but also critical acclaim.

In 2018, she was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the arts. She has also won a National Film Award, cementing her legacy as one of the leading voices in regional cinema.