Shehnaaz Gill dances her heart out at manager Kaushal Joshi's post-wedding celebrations, watch viral video

NEW DELHI: Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill attended the post-wedding ceremony of her manager Kaushal Joshi in Mumbai. Kaushal tied the knot with Hina Khan's manager Heena Lad in a grandeur way. Their pre-wedding ceremonies created quite a stir on social media as they saw the attendance of several celebrities including Aly Goni, Avneet Kaur, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly and others. Shehnaaz had also dropped a video on Instagram in which she was seen playing with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh.

In a fresh video from Kaushal and Hina Lad's wedding reception, Shehnaaz is seen shaking her legs on a peppy track. The former Bigg Boss contestant is dressed in a printed white saree which she teamed with a strappy bralette top. She styled her hair in a bun and rounded off her look with statement jewellery. Take a look at her dance video below:

Popular television actor Vishal Singh, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, was seen on the dance floor. The Begusarai actor looked dapper in a waistcoat and white shirt. Take a look at the video below:

Bride Hina Lad also took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her mehendi ceremony in which Shehnaaz Gill, Avneet Kaur, Bharti Singh and Hina Khan with Rocky Jaiswal and other celebrities from the entertainment fraternity were having a gala time.

Along with this, Hina Khan shared a few glimpses from Heena and Kaushal's Haldi ceremony on her Instagram handle.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the multi-starrer flick Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated for release on April 21, 2023. The actress recently opened up about the struggles she faced before making it into the entertainment industry. While having a conversation with ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy, Shehnaaz stated that she ran away from her home to fulfil her dreams.