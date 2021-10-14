Shehnaaz Gill expresses thoughts on love after Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'jab hum kisiko pyaar..."

New Delhi: The 'Honsla Rakh' actress Shehnaaz Gill recently spoke about love and emotional attachment ahead of her Punjabi film's release.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, she spoke about how much she relates to her character in the film which led her to speak about love and attachment.

When asked if she related to her character in 'Honsla Rakh', she told Bollywood Bubble that she is 40% like her role in the film.

Her co-star Diljit Dosanjh asked her how she came to the exact percentage.

Reacting to this, she told Bollywood Bubble, "Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly, maine woh ratio nikali. (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio.)"

She further expressed her thoughts on a mother's love and said, "Pyaar jo hai na. Matlab Maa ka jo pyaar hota hai na, woh Maa ko hi pata hai. Aur main Maa wala feel kar sakti hun. Kyunki, meri mummy mujhe kitna pyaar karti hai. (Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother’s love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much.)"

This is the first time the actress was heard talking about love after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. She had shared a special bond which formed during Bigg Boss 13. Needless to say, the actress was beyond devastated when the actor died of a heart attack on September 2.

An unreleased music video featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, titled 'Adhura' is also set to release soon as per an announcement by Saregama.

'Honsla Rakh', starring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, is all set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film will mark Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer. The romantic comedy film was shot in Canada.