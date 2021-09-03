Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem report handed over to Mumbai police, docs reserve 'opinion report'

New Delhi: Famous TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise has left his family and fans grieving. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

In the recent development, the late actor's post-mortem report has been handed over to the Mumbai police this morning. However, as per our sources, it has been learnt that doctors who conducted the post-mortem have reserved their opinion report.

No external injury marks were sustained on the body, as per the report. However, Sidharth Shukla's viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis to get a clear picture of the cause behind his death, reportedly. According to sources, his histopathology study will be conducted and the cause of death will be clear only then.

A detailed report will be sought after a chemical investigation, it has been learnt.

Sidharth Shukla, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, was dead when he was taken to the Cooper Hospital in Juhu around 10.20 am, authorities at the hospital told PTI.

The hospital's Dr Jitten Bhavsar said Shukla -- who won Bigg Boss 13 in 2020 and joins the ranks of actors on the cusp of fame who went too early -- was declared dead by the principal medical officer when he was taken to the hospital around 10.20 am.

The actor's body will be kept at the state government post mortem centre overnight and the post mortem report will be released tomorrow on Friday.

"Once the certificate (of death) is given by the doctor, the police will issue the NOC (no objection certificate) to the relatives and then they can claim the body. However, it's the investigating officer who deals with the report of post mortem. It is confidential information between the doctors doing the autopsy and investigating officer," Dean Mohite said later in the day.