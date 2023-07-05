trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631333
NewsLifestylePeople
SHEKHAR KAPUR

Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' Bags Many Awards At The British National Awards

Shekhar Kapur has worked with actors such as Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, and Heath Ledger. 

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 07:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' Bags Many Awards At The British National Awards

New Delhi: Astounding global audience yet again, Director Shekhar Kapur has won the 'Best Director' award for 'What's Love Got To Do With It' at the British National Awards.  The movie also won the Best British Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor. The movie was released in the UK, USA, and India. 

Taking to social media, Shekhar Kapur wrote,“Thank you @nationalfilmawards for this very unexpected honour. But this award really belongs to 'Team What's Love ... For a director is merely a sum total of his/her team ..”

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @shekharkapur

Kapur's contributions to cinema have not only shaped the Indian landscape but also extended to the international stage, with his movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age winning Oscar Awards.

His vision for spotting talent has a proven track record, having worked with actors such as Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, and Heath Ledger before they were discovered by mainstream cinema. The director is also working on a sequel to his directorial debut film 'Masoom, and most recently, Shekhar Kapur was also awarded the 'Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations" award at IGF’s UK-India Awards!
 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded