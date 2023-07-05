Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got To Do With It' Bags Many Awards At The British National Awards

New Delhi: Astounding global audience yet again, Director Shekhar Kapur has won the 'Best Director' award for 'What's Love Got To Do With It' at the British National Awards. The movie also won the Best British Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor. The movie was released in the UK, USA, and India.

Taking to social media, Shekhar Kapur wrote,“Thank you @nationalfilmawards for this very unexpected honour. But this award really belongs to 'Team What's Love ... For a director is merely a sum total of his/her team ..”

Kapur's contributions to cinema have not only shaped the Indian landscape but also extended to the international stage, with his movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age winning Oscar Awards.

His vision for spotting talent has a proven track record, having worked with actors such as Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne, and Heath Ledger before they were discovered by mainstream cinema. The director is also working on a sequel to his directorial debut film 'Masoom, and most recently, Shekhar Kapur was also awarded the 'Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations" award at IGF’s UK-India Awards!

