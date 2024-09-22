Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Daughters Day With Heartwarming Post For Daughter Samisha

Mumbai: On the occasion of National Daughters Day on Sunday, actress Shilpa Shetty expressed her love to her “baby girl” Samisha and said “thank you for choosing me.”

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her daughter drawing. In the artwork by daughter, Samisha also wrote: “I love you mom”. In an adorable voice, Samisha asks her mother to look at the drawing she made.

Shilpa then asks her daughter: “Who’s the bestest girl?”

To which Samisha points at herself.

“My baby girl Happy Daughters day my darling Samisha, thankyou for choosing me #happydaughtersday #gratitude #blessed #family,” Shilpa wrote as the caption, along with the song “You are my sunshine” playing in the backdrop.

Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra since 2009, is a mother of two. She first welcomed her son Viaan in 2012 and the couple had their daughter in 2020 via surrogacy.

Earlier this month, Shilpa gave a peen into her satiating South Indian thali, which had vegetable and pulses cooked in south Indian style and Kerala parotta placed over banana leaf.

The actress wrote over the picture, “#southindianthali #dakshin”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for the Kannada movie ‘KD - The Devil’ which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.

In addition to Shilpa, 'KD - The Devil' stars Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in key roles. ‘KD - The Devil', based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru, is presented by KVN Productions.

Directed by Prem, the pan-India multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the comedy drama film “Sukhee” in 2023 directed by Sonal Joshi, It also stars Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.