Shilpa Shetty Celebrates International Dance Day, Drops Special Video

New Delhi: April 29 is recognised as International Dance Day and it holds holds a special place in everyone's hearts. For some it's a way of burning some calories while for some it's a profession and for some it's just a way of having fun. Dance has also been an important part of the Indian film industry. For entrepreneur-mother and actor Shilpa Shetty, it's everything. On International dance day, the actor shared a special video and we're totally smitten by her dance moves.

Taking to social media, Shilpa dropped a dance video of her and captioned it writing, "I strongly believe in the Law Of Abundance. Do You?"

The actress is dressed in a beautiful kurta set and is seen grooving to one of her favorites and classics of Bollywood 'Kitaabein Bahut Si' from her film 'Baazigar' with Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to this, ahead of International Dance Day, the actress had shared a video of working out while grooving to her favorite track.

Looking back at our time lines, Shilpa Shetty has given us some of the best dance moves and tunes for us to groove and move on. Some of her super hits include Shut Up and Bounce, Churake Dil Mera, Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, Baras Ja Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast Tu and the list goes on. These songs everytime played on a radio or a pub make us want to dance to them.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in a never seen before avatar in 'Sukhee', followed by 'Indian Police Force' directed by Rohit Shetty.