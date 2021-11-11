हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty gives 'savage' reply to paps asking for pics at airport, fans ask 'where is Raj Kundra'

Shilpa Shetty was holidaying in Dharamshala with her kids and husband Raj Kundra. However, she didn't share any pictures with her husband on social media.

Shilpa Shetty gives &#039;savage&#039; reply to paps asking for pics at airport, fans ask &#039;where is Raj Kundra&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the airport as she arrived after her refreshing Himachal trip, however, she was seen alone. The actress was caught on camera by paparazzi at the airport and graciously posed for the paps.

She was seen wearing a half-shoulder crop sweatshirt with black pants. The actress was heard saying 'lele bhai' to the shutterbugs as they tagged along with her to click pictures. 

Take a look at the video:

 

Fans were quite amused with her casual attitude and dropped laughing emojis at her 'lele bhai' comment. A few of them also commented asking about Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's whereabouts.

shilpa

One netizen wrote, "Wheres the husband now did she forget to pack him and leave him behind in himachal".

Raj Kundra made their first public appearance with Shilpa Shetty recently after his porn film controversy emerged. The first pictures from their trip to Himachal Pradesh had surfaced online and several fan clubs had shared them a few days ago.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

