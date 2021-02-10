Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra’s new luxury car’s price will blow your mind! Check here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's new swanky car, Mercedes-Benz V-Class, costs between a whopping Rs 71.10 lakh to Rs 1.46 crore. For the family outing in her new car, Shilpa chose a one-shoulder black dress and hubby Raj complemented her in a black turtleneck tee paired with blue denims.  

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty

New Delhi: Bollywood actress-dancer Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra added a ritzy Mercedes-Benz V-Class car to their luxurious car collection recently. 

The actress, along with her husband, mother and sister Shamita Shetty was spotted with her new car. Shilpa and Raj took their swanky new ride to visit a restaurant in Worli, Mumbai. 

Shilpa also posed outside the black beauty for the paparazzi. For the family outing, Shilpa chose a one-shoulder black dress and hubby Raj complemented her in a black turtleneck tee paired with blue denims.  

Mercedes-Benz V-Class car costs between a whopping Rs 71.10 lakh to Rs 1.46 crore. The luxury car offers a seating capacity for seven. 

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (February 10), Shilpa posted a hilarious video with filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. In the video, Shilpa is seen waiting for her ad shoot in a beautiful red saree, as Farah jostles in the shot and accuses the actress of stealing her ad. 

Have a look at the post: 

 

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in the sequel to the 2003 hit film ‘Hungama’. The star cast of the movie titled ‘Hungama 2’ also includes Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. Shilpa also has Sabbir Khan's ‘Nikamma’ in her kitty.

