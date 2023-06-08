Shilpa Shetty Rings In 48th Birthday With Family In London

New Delhi: Actor, mom-preneur and a fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty is donning multiple hats and excelling in everything beyond her expectations. She has been an inspiration and style icon to millions of people in India and across the globe for over two decades. The actor is celebrating her birthday away from home in London with her family.

Shilpa has always been a fitness enthusiast. She practices yoga, weight training, cardio, pilates and more. She is a proponent of holistic fitness, who not only includes physical activities but also promotes healthy eating habits, mental wellness, and positive thinking. Her Instagram and YouTube accounts feature regular workout and diet tips, along with motivational messages to inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle. She has collaborated with various fitness experts and has published a book on health and wellness and healthy food recipes.

Shilpa Shetty has proved that fitness is not just about physical appearance but also about overall health and well-being. This accomplished actor despite juggling these multiple hats has some exciting projects lined up this year. We will be seeing her in 'Sukhee', 'Indian Police Force', and 'KD', where she plays a diaspora of characters which are completely different from each other.

These surely are a treat for her fans and audiences, who are eagerly waiting for this actress to return to the big screen.