Shilpa Shetty’s pic with husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaan, Samisha will brighten up your day

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty just made our day by posting a lovely picture of herself with husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaan and Samisha. The post is dedicated to her daughter Samisha, who is 40-days-old today. The picture features Shilpa, Raj and Viaan cheerfully smiling for the cameras while baby Samisha is cradled in her mother’s arms. However, Samisha’s face is not visible.

Along with the photo, Shilpa attached a heartwarming note for Samisha and said that the crisis situation due to coronavirus has made her realise that “there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan.”

“Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have stepped out of the house for the FIRST time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home,” read an excerpt from her post.

“It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side,” she added.

Take a look at her entire post here:

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child Samisha through surrogacy in February. Shilpa announced the arrival of their baby girl via and Instagram post on Maha Shivratri and revealed that the family has named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009 and Viaan was born in 2012.