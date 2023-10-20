New Delhi: 'Stree' actress Shraddha Kapoor knows how to set the internet on fire. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her latest craving for ‘dhoop'. More than that, she wrote an intriguing caption, “Need dhoop like Jaadoo.”

Talk about sending the internet into a tizzy! As fans and followers were busy double-tapping and commenting on the post, a surprise popped up in the comments section that left everyone starry-eyed. Hrithik Roshan, the original ‘friend of Jaadoo’ from the iconic movie 'Koi Mil Gaya,' chimed in with his own playful promise: “He is coming, will tell him,” followed by a smiley face.

We don’t need to remind you how much the nation loves Jaadoo and anything related to the adorable alien from 'Koi Mil Gaya.' So naturally, Hrithik’s cheeky comment was the icing on the cake, giving fans a sweet dose of nostalgia and a momentary escape from the mundane.

It’s not every day that two iconic worlds collide in a single Instagram comment, but when they do, it’s nothing short of magical. Whether you’re a Shraddha Kapoor enthusiast, a Hrithik Roshan fan, or just someone who loves those 'Koi Mil Gaya' memories, this Insta-moment was a gift that kept on giving.

So, there you have it—a tiny yet sparkling gem in the vast world of social media, reminding us that sometimes all you need is a little ‘dhoop like Jaadoo’ to make the day brighter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama. Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'.