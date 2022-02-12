हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his uncle's reaction to kissing scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the messy but strong character of Zain in Gehraiyaan. He recently opened up on his family's reaction to intimate scenes in the film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his uncle&#039;s reaction to kissing scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Gully Boy' star Siddhant Chaturvedi who's basking in the massive success of 'Gehraiyaan' recently recalled a hilarious anecdote on The Kapil Sharma Show as seen on the episode's uncensored version on YouTube.

The dashing hunk told comedian Kapil Sharma that his uncle from Bihar asked his father if the kissing scenes in Gehraiyaan were authentic or there was a glass between the actors.

He said, "Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question)."

Watch the clip here:

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Shakun Batra's relationship drama 'Gehraiyaan' which released on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 11. The film has received loads of love from the film fraternity and fans alike.

He made his starry big screen debut with the Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Gully Boy'. 

He will next be seen with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. 

