Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma gushes over daughter Anayra's adorable pout, Bipasha Basu reacts!

Kapil Sharma called his daughter Anayra's pout as the 'cutest ever' in his latest Instagram post. Check it out here.

Kapil Sharma gushes over daughter Anayra&#039;s adorable pout, Bipasha Basu reacts!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Comedian Kapil Sharma brightened up his fans' day by sharing a series of adorable selfies with his daughter Anayra and you cannot miss them! In the pictures, Kapil and his daughter are seen pouting cutely and then smiling for another picture.

His daughter looks super cute in a blue sweatshirt and a pretty hair clip, while daddy Kapil looked handsome in a hoodie and a cap. Kapil was also awestruck by his daughter's cuteness and in the caption, wrote, "The cutest pout I have ever seen."

Check on the father-daughter duo's selfies:

 

Many celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, Bharti Singh and Riddhima Kapoor commented on the picture with heart emojis, gushing over the star kid.

Kapil welcomed his elder daughter Anayra with his wife Ginni in 2019. The couple also welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021.

The 40-year-old star made his Netflix debut with a stand-up special titled "I am Not Done Yet." The star announced the news with a promo of the same on his social media handles.

The special show released on Netflix on January 28.

Producer Mahaveer Jain had also announced a biopic on the life of the popular comedian titled 'Funkaar'. The project will be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

