Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's fans shower love on late actor's mom, send heartfelt Mother's Day wishes

Actor Sidharth Shukla had passed away on September 2, 2021 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40.

Sidharth Shukla&#039;s fans shower love on late actor&#039;s mom, send heartfelt Mother&#039;s Day wishes
Pic Credit: Instagram

Mumbai: On the occasion of mother's day, fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla made sure that his mother Rita Shukla wasn't left alone just because her son isn't around anymore. On Sunday, several fans of the 'Bigg Boss' alum revisited Sidharth`s 2021 Mother's Day post and dropped loving wishes for his mother. The image had been captioned as, "Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother`s Day. #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay."

One fan wrote, "She must be missing u so much. Happy mother day Rita ma."

 

Another one shared, "Happy Mother`s Day our queen mother #ritamaa #sidharthshukla Love you more Sid #sidharthshukla miss you badly meri jaan #sidharthshukla."

"Love you more Sid #sidharthshukla miss you badly meri jaan #sidharthshukla happy Mother`s Day #ritamaa our queen mother"

Sidharth, who won everyone's hearts with his stints in 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Broken But Beautiful', and 'Dil Se Dil Tak' among other projects', died on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40.

He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

