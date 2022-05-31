हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidhu Moosewala wedding

Sidhu Moosewala was set to marry Canadian PR in November, wedding preps were underway!

Sidhu Moosewala's last rights: His family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. 

Sidhu Moosewala was set to marry Canadian PR in November, wedding preps were underway!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's brutal murder in broad daylight sent shock waves across the globe, with many celebrities mourning his sudden demise. The 28-year-old singer was shot dead by a group of men while he was travelling in his car in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, 2022. 

SIDHU MOOSEWALA WEDDING

Soon after his tragic death news was reported, it came to light that the popular late singer was all set to get married to a Canadian PR named Amandeep Kaur in November this year. According to a report in India Today, Moosewala was earlier scheduled to tie the knot in April, however, after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March, his wedding was postponed till November. 

Amandeep Kaur belonged to Sangreddy village and their families had fixed the marriage two years back. His family was preparing for the wedding as little did they know that this unfortunate event would take place. 

SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S FINAL GOODBYE

Sidhu Moosewala was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon amid an ocean of family members, friends and fans paying their last respects and bidding him a tearful goodbye. He was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted as per PTI.

Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. His mother was seen trying to console her husband as people from Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh among other places queued up in large numbers to get a last glimpse of the singer.

 

