New Delhi: The spine-chilling murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala by a group of men in broad daylight has sent shock waves across the globe. Not just his family and friends but also his fans and celebrities worldwide have expressed shock and grief at this unfortunate killing. Moosewala was 28.

MIKA SINGH'S SECURITY TIGHTENED

After Moosewala's brutal killing on road in Punjab, singer Mika Singh's security has been tightened in Jodhpur where he is shooting his reality TV show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. According to India Today report, cops are stationed outside Hotel The Ummed where the singer and his entourage is staying.

DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav told India Today, "We have increased the security of Mika Singh, although he did not make a request for extra protection. It is a step we have taken as a precaution after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala."

SIDHU MOOSEWALA TOLD THIS TO MIKA SINGH

Speaking with India Today TV, Mika revealed, "Four years ago he (Moosewala) used to talk about threats from gangsters. Some gangsters might have tried to extort money from him this time. Just last week he came to Mumbai. He told me that he could roam freely in Mumbai, without any security. I asked him to move to Mumbai in the future."

"He was a huge star. In just three years, he had made such a huge name for himself. Not just in Punjab, he had a fan following across the world. He used to write about true things in his songs. Is being successful a crime? His songs had an attitude in them. But Moose Wala himself wasn’t like that. People liked such songs of his and so he made them. The police and the government should take strict action," he said.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S FINAL JOURNEY

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was cremated at his native village in Mansa district on Tuesday afternoon amid an ocean of family members, friends and fans paying their last respects and bidding him a tearful goodbye. He was shot dead on Sunday, May 29, 2022, and was brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on Tuesday morning from Mansa civil hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted as per PTI.

Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. His mother was seen trying to console her husband as people from Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh among other places queued up in large numbers to get a last glimpse of the singer.