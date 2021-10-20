SidNaaz song out: Watch Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s track ‘Habit’!

New Delhi: The makers of Habit song have released the last track featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill a day earlier than its release date.

Habit which was supposed to release on Thursday (October 21) but was released today on public demand.

The song has been shared by Shreya Ghoshal on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way?

#HABIT OUT NOW

The song begins with Shehnaaz Gill sitting in a white gown with a mic in her hand and saying, “Bichda iss kadar ki rut hi badal gayi, ek shaks saare sheher ko viraan kar gaya.”

In the backdrop, we can see raw footage of the song being shot in Goa with Sidharth being at his best as always. Throughout the video, Shehnaaz can be seen humming the lyrics of the song, while remembering the best moments of her life which she shared with Sid and fighting back her tears.

The song is based on the BTS video which cherishes all the beautiful memories of the duo from their little fights to their cute chemistry, the song has everything that made SidNaaz one of the most popular couples of all time.

The song has been started trending on Twitter and has already garnered more than 5 lakh views on YouTube in mere two hours of its release. Nothing beats the sheer happiness of seeing late actor Sidharth Shukla impressing the audience with his dancing and acting skills on screen for the last time.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, 'Habit’ is an ode to Sidharth Shukla, who breathed his last on September 2, this year.

'Habit’ is out on the official YouTube channel of Saregama.