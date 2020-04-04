Singer Pink, son are coronavirus COVID-19 free after testing positive

Los Angeles: Singer Pink has shared that she and her son had coronavirus.

Pink has been regularly updating her Instagram to share her family's activities while in home during the lockdown, but on April 3 she shared about her and her son's diagnosis.

She took to her social media accounts that she and her three-year-old-son Jameson showed symptoms of COVID-19 two weeks ago and tested positive for the disease, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive.

"My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor," Pink wrote.

She added that they have now been declared coronavirus free.

Pink criticised the government for not making the test more widely accessible for other Americans.

Pink said: "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day."

She then announced that she has pledged a $500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia "in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center."

She is also donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

She concluded by thanking "all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."