Singer Tulsi Kumar Injured On The Sets Of Her New Music Video - Watch

New Delhi: Singer and radio jockey Tulsi Kumar was injured in an accident while shooting her latest music video, sparking concern among her fans and followers. The beloved artist, known for her soulful voice and significant impact on the Indian music scene, was reportedly filming an ad campaign when a wall-board unexpectedly fell, causing her to be pushed forward.

A behind-the-scenes video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms, including X and Instagram. In the footage, Kumar, dressed in comfortable attire, is seen being comforted by her crew as they rush to assess her injuries.

Fans have taken to social media to express their worry for the singer, with many sending messages of hope and prayers for her swift recovery. As the news continues to circulate, supporters are rallying around Kumar, showcasing the strong connection she shares with her audience.

On the work front, the singer took to her Instagram story to share a car video. Along with it, she revealed that she will be travelling to Chandigarh, captioning it "Off to Chandigarh"