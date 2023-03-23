Sneak Into Rhea Chakraborty's Wardrobe For Style Inspo This Festive Season- Pics

New Delhi: We have already kickstarted the festive season for this year with Holi and now Gudi Padwa, so we might as well get our wardrobe sorted for the upcoming ones. Rhea Chakraborty, who has time and again served as an ideal inspiration for festive outfits is one celebrity whose wardrobe is worth the exploration. Seizing the day right with all the bright, vibrant, beautiful colors and pretty embroidery on that outfit, get ready for all the fashion inspiration from Rhea Chakraborty and try on some of the finest outfits for this festive season.

1. Yellow outfit

Donning yellow is the perfect fashion choice during the festive season and Rhea her has done it right. Pairing it with jewelry, which is a mandate on a festival, the actress looks stunning.

2. Glam Avatar

Glitz and glam calls for Diwali night! And Rhea Chakraborty has clearly worn it right.

3. Pastel Green Saree

Wearing a pastel green saree, beautifully embroidered and paired with detailed jewelry, it's easy to be smitten by Rhea’s presence.

4. Purple-coloured Saree

Rhea Chakraborty has redefined elegance in this beautiful purple-colored saree and it's difficult to take our eyes off her.

5. Lehenga Choli

Rhea Chakraborty looks exceptionally beguiling in this beautiful lehenga and choli. Paired with Jhumkas and minimal makeup, the actress looks beautiful.