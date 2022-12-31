Sneha Wagh shares her 2022 precap, says 'My year started with a high and ended with a high'

New Delhi: Sneha Wagh is a renowned actress in the Marathi and Hindi Industry. With her work experience in diverse mediums, she has been able to captivate her audiences well.

As we take a look back at the Na Umr Ki Seema Ho actress's year, she happily shares, "My 2022 started with a high and ended with a high. There were lows too, but my year started with a bang. My stint in Marathi Bigg Boss worked very well for me. I was overwhelmed with the response and love I received. Being a part of that house was a big learning experience for me. That house teaches you life lessons which are honestly immeasurable to anything else".

On the Indian television work front, Sneha was lucky to grab a role in Iqbal Khan starrer 'Na Umr Ka Seema Ho', which is still doing well on the TRP charts. The actress shares," Post my Bigg Boss exit, I was looking for something interesting character and show wise. Then I got a call for Na Umr Ki Seema Ho. I feel blessed to have taken up this show. It gave me a very different role to play as an actor. A grey role which I have not done before. As an actor this project has been very satisfying".

On the travel front, Sneha has had a great year.“I went to Indonesia this year for the very first time and had a wonderful experience interacting with people there. I got to witness and be a part of their culture and experience how they live their lives and that was beautiful.“

Grateful for the way her 2022 has turned out to be, Sneha shares,"I have immense gratitude for everything that came across my path. I have been living this year like there is no tomorrow. I am looking forward to 2023 with a wide smile and gratitude in my heart. I love it when life challenges me and I can face those storms and become even more powerful through them all!”