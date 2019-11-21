Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor prove siblings are the best travel partners in these pics from Los Angeles!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently holidaying in Los Angeles, USA with her sister Rhea Kapoor and seems to be having a gala time. Being super active on social media, Sonam is sharing minute details of her trip with all her fans via Instagram. Her Instagram stories comprise of picturesque views of the Hollywood city, lavish dinners, drool-worthy food and what not!

The trip began two days ago, with Sonam posting a pic from her suite. She captioned it as“@discoverLA girls trip with @rheakapoor has officially started Thank you @theprivatesuite for making travels to @flylaxairport so easy, seamless and comfy. #theprivatesuite #LatheKapoorWay”

Soon after, the actress went shopping with sister Rhea.

This was followed by an elite 'Lunch For Two' and the actress shared a pic in which the Kapoor sisters are captured in a candid moment.

Sonam is known to be the 'style icon' of Bollywood. So how could the trip not involve a few posts dedicated to fashion?

Check out these posts in which she slays the casual look in mustard coloured puff sleeve top and blue jeans.

Sunsets are beautiful, and their charm increases tenfold when you are surrounded by the people you love! The actress and her sister watched the LA sunset, with some gorgeous clicks of course!

From sunsets, shopping, fashion, to a lavish dinner! These pics from Sonam and Rhea from a posh Beverly Hills restaurant are simply unmissable.

Sonam is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and has an ocean of fans. Her posts are often grabbing attention and we adore the actress for her candour and sense of style. In the most recent pics, the actress looks super chic in a Ralph and Russo dress.

Awaiting more pics from Sonam and Rhea's vacay? We are as well!

Indeed, there is no better travel partner than a sibling! We bet these pictures made you miss your sibling and wish that you too could take a trip together.

Here's wishing safe travels to the Kapoor sisters.