Sonam Kapoor remembers braveheart Neerja Bhanot

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor-starrer `Neerja` brought to the big screen the real-life story of a courageous young flight attendant Neerja Bhanot. The actor, who played the role of the braveheart in the 2016 biopic, paid homage to Bhanot on her death anniversary yesterday.

Neerja passed away on September 5, 1986. Remembering the courageous woman, Sonam took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt post in the honour of Neerja, saluting her heroism and bravery.

"Her life was a gift to us all. #RememberingNeerjaBhanot," the `Aisha` actor wrote alongside a beautiful still of the late flight attendant.

Bhanot will forever be remembered as an example of selfless courage, inspiring not just Sonam but all of us. The movie `Neerja` received several awards, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam received a Special Mention for her role in the biopic at the 64th National Film Awards.

The Ram Madhvani-directorial was produced by Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged. The film hit the big screens on February 19, 2016. Besides Sonam Kapoor, `Neerja` also starred Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.

The film narrated the real story of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for the airline Pan American World Airways who gave her life saving the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

Currently, Sonam is gearing up for the release of her next film `The Zoya Factor`, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on the novel of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan.