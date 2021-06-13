Sonu Sood, Kartik Aaryan, Tahira Kashyap, others condole Bhuvan Bam's parents death

New Delhi: YouTube star Bhuvan Bam lost both his parents to COVID-19 in the last one month and had taken to Instagram on Saturday evening to share the sad news with his fans.

His father Avnindra Bam had passed away on May 11, and mother Padma Bam breathed her last on June 10.

Mourning their loss with a heavy heart, Bhuvan shared in an Instagram post and wrote, "Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same without Aai and Baba. Everything has been shattered in the past one month. My home, my dreams everything. My aai is not with me, neither is baba. Now I will have to learn from the beginning how to live and I don`t feel like.)"

Many celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Sood, Tahira Kashyap, Armaan Malik, CarryMinati, Hardik Pandya, Rannvijay Singha, Ashish Chanchlani took to the comments section to condole his loss.

Have a look at their heartfelt condolences:

Bhuvan Bam is a popular YouTuber who's channel BB Ki Vines quickly found a huge audience. He was the first Indian individual YouTuber to cross 10 million subcribers. He is known for playing hilarious characters such as Janki, Mrs. Verma, Adrak Baba, Sameer Fuddi, Titu Mama, Mr. Hola, Dr Sehgal, Babli Sir and Banchoddas.