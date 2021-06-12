हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhuvan Bam

Nothing will be the same: YouTuber Bhuvan Bam breaks down after losing parents to COVID-19

YouTube star Bhuvan Bam took to Instagram on Saturday evening (June 12) to share the sad news that he has lost his parents to COVID-19.

Nothing will be the same: YouTuber Bhuvan Bam breaks down after losing parents to COVID-19
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Bhuvan Bham

New Delhi: YouTube star Bhuvan Bam took to social media on Saturday evening to share the sad news that he has lost his parents to COVID-19 in the last one month.

Mourning the demise of his father Avnindra Bam, who passed away on May 11, and mother Padma Bam, who breathed her last on June 10, Bhuvan shared in an Instagram post: "Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same without Aai and Baba. Everything has been shattered in the past one month. My home, my dreams everything. My aai is not with me, neither is baba. Now I will have to learn from the beginning how to live and I don`t feel like.)"

"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I`ll have to live with these questions forever. Can`t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," he added.

 

A statement issued on behalf of Bhuvan's family reads: "In loving memory of Bhuvan`s beloved father Avnindra Bam (11.05.21) and mother Padma Bam (10.06.21), we are saddened to announce their passing within one month of each other, due to COVID-19. We mourn the loss of these two gentle yet brave souls whose beautiful lives deserve to be beautifully remembered."

"The past few months have been trying for the family, and we seek everyone`s prayers, support, and sensitivity during this time of grief. To Bhuvan`s fans and well-wishers, we request that you allow him time and space to grieve this immense loss. We carry Aai and Baba`s blessings in our hearts forever." the statement further says.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhuvan BamYouTuber Bhuvan BamBB Ki VinesBhuvan Bam InstagramBhuvan Bam parents
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts natural beauty in boho-chic look, poses in her lush green garden - See pics

Must Watch

PT11M15S

Special Report: The Great Robbery