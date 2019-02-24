Sridevi first death anniversary: A look at Bollywood's first female superstar's best dialogues

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'First female superstar' Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018. The actress's sudden death sent the nation in shock and it is hard to believe that a year has passed since 'Chandni' left for her heavenly abode.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four, appearing as a child artist in Tamil film ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969, and later went on to work in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. She made her Bollywood debut with Solva Sawan’ in 1978 and had a career span of over four decades.

In the actress's memory, here's a look at some of her most memorable dialogues:

Jeevan ke kis modh pe, kab koi miljaye, kaun keh sakta hai? (Chandni, 1996)

Insaan daulat ke lie apno ka khoon bhi baha deta hai (Chandra Mukhi, 1993)

Galat Aur Bahut Galat Mein Se Chunna Ho, To Aap Kya Chunenge? (MOM, 2017)

Mard khana banaye toh kala hai ... aurat banaye toh uska farz hai (English Vinglish, 2012)

Khane ka shaunk aapko bhi hai, khane ka shaunk mujhe bhi hai ... ghumne ka shaunk aapko bhi hai, ghumne ka shaunk mujhe bhi hai ... gappe ladane ka shaunk aapko bhi hai, gappe ladane ka shaunk mujhe bhi hai ... aur sabse zyada important baat yeh hai ... ki hasne ka shaunk aapko bhi hai aur hasne ka shaunk mujhe bhi hai (Lamhe, 1991)

When you don't like yourself... you tend to dislike everything connected to you. New things seem to be more attractive. When you learn to love yourself... then the same old life... starts looking new... starts looking nice. Thank you... for teaching me... how to love myself! Thank you for making me... feel good about myself. Thank you so much! (English Vinglish, 2012)

Har insaan apne karmon se pehchana jaata hai; apne baap ke karmon se nahi (Sone Pe Suhaaga, 1990)

Lohe ke darwaze taqat se tootte na tootte; akal se khule zaroor ja sakte hai (Army, 1996)