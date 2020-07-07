हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sridevi

Sridevi-starrer 'Mom' completes three years, Boney Kapoor gets nostalgic

Directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, the film revolves around Sridevi, as a mother who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her teenage step-daughter. 

Sridevi-starrer 'Mom' completes three years, Boney Kapoor gets nostalgic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Late Bollywood superstar Sridevi's last film "Mom" turned three years on Tuesday. The film released on July 7, 2017.

Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, tweeted: "How time flies.....it's 3 years since the release of Mom. Will always be remembered for the National award-winning performance of @SrideviBKapoor. And the entire cast and teams stellar performance and hard work."

Directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, the film revolves around Sridevi, as a mother who sets out to avenge a crime committed against her teenage step-daughter. "Mom" was Sridevi's final film before her death in February 2018.

Sridevi posthumously won a National Award as Best Actress for her role in "Mom", which also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

 

