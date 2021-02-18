हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Patani

Stop everything and watch Disha Patani dancing at her BFF's wedding, breaks internet with her desi look!

The stunner also teased her desi look for a friend's wedding. Disha wore an Arpita Mehta contemporary Indian lehenga-choli in green. She was styled by Aastha Sharma. A few days back, she posted a picture of hers in a hot pink bikini, breaking the internet in no time. 

Stop everything and watch Disha Patani dancing at her BFF&#039;s wedding, breaks internet with her desi look!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town actress Disha Patani is a fan-favourite celebrity on social media. Her pictures, posts or videos often break the internet, creating a frenzy online. Well, no one's complaining, either!

Disha Patani recently attended one of her BFF's wedding and guess what? She grooved on dhol beats at the baraat ceremony. She posted the video on her Instagram story which was later shared by Voompla on their handle as well. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The stunner also teased her desi look for a friend's wedding. Disha wore an Arpita Mehta contemporary Indian lehenga-choli in green. She was styled by Aastha Sharma. 

A few days back, she posted a picture of hers in a hot pink bikini, breaking the internet in no time. 

Although rumour mills are rife that Disha and actor Tiger Shroff are dating, the two always remain tight-lipped about their relationship status.

The fitness enthusiasts have featured in 'Baaghi 2' together and fans would surely want to see them again on the big screens. 

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva. 

 

