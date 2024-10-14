Stree 2 Actor Rajkummar Rao Says He Isn’t As Rich As People Think; Reveals He Is Still Paying The EMI’s Of His House

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao's recent release was Stree 2 and it became the most successful film in Bollywood so far. Stree 2 earned around Ra 650 cr at the box office and overpowered the biggest blockbusters like Jawan and Pathaan. But does this success make the actors rich? Well, the answer is NO! Rajkummar Rao in his recent interview on the YouTube channel Unfiltered with Samdish revealed that he isn't as rich as people think and is still paying his EMIs.

Raj said," I have that much money. People would assume I have Rs100 crore. I don't have that much. I've been paying a hefty EMI for a house I bought. It's not like if I feel, I can visit a showroom and purchase a car worth Rs 6 crore". When asked about not being able to buy Rs 6 crore car, but can purchase a car worth Rs 50 lakh, to which Raj said," Rs 50 lakh ki, de de, but discussion hoga uspe. Ek second, le toh sakte hain, le le kya?". He added that currently he can conveniently buy Rs 20 lakh car.

After Stree 2, Raj's latest release is Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, the film has so far earned Rs 18 crore at the box office.