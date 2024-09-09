New Delhi: Stree 2 is unstoppable and how. The film is creating history each day and now it has managed to overpower Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster Pathaan and become the second-highest Hindi-grossing film.

Stree 2 has earned Rs 527 cr nett so far of its release day while Pathaan's lifetime collection is Rs 524.53 crore. While Jawan is still at the top with 582.31 crore it will be only interesting to see if it manages to cross Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster or not.

Stree 2 came as a surprise to fans and the film each day is reaching to its new heights. The star cast of the film Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others could not be more thankful to the fans for showering them with so much love.

At the same time, Amar Kaushik is only grateful to the audience for making the film the most successful Hindi film so far.

Stree 2 had no competition at the box office, it was clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, but it managed to surpass the film and how.

The makers are planning to make Stree 3, Amar Kaushik assured fans that he will not take six years to make the third instalment.

Stree 2 also had a special appearance of superstar Akshay Kumar, and the audience is excited to know if the actor will be a significant part of the third instalment, Amar mentioned if there is a need he will have the superstar in the film or else not.

For now, they are celebrating the massive success of Stree 2.