Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790265https://zeenews.india.com/people/stree-2-shraddha-kapoors-film-breaks-shah-rukh-khans-pathaan-records-becomes-2nd-highest-hindi-grosser-2790265.html
NewsLifestylePeople
STREE 2

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Breaks Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Records; Becomes 2nd Highest Hindi Grosser

Stree 2 overpowers Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's record at the box office and turns out to be the second biggest Hindi grossing film.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor's Film Breaks Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Records; Becomes 2nd Highest Hindi Grosser (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Stree 2 is unstoppable and how. The film is creating history each day and now it has managed to overpower Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster Pathaan and become the second-highest Hindi-grossing film.

Stree 2 has earned Rs 527 cr nett so far of its release day while Pathaan's lifetime collection is Rs 524.53 crore. While Jawan is still at the top with 582.31 crore it will be only interesting to see if it manages to cross Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster or not.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha _ (@shraddhakapoor)

Stree 2 came as a surprise to fans and the film each day is reaching to its new heights. The star cast of the film Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and others could not be more thankful to the fans for showering them with so much love.

At the same time, Amar Kaushik is only grateful to the audience for making the film the most successful Hindi film so far.

Stree 2 had no competition at the box office, it was clashed with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein, but it managed to surpass the film and how.

The makers are planning to make Stree 3, Amar Kaushik assured fans that he will not take six years to make the third instalment.

Stree 2 also had a special appearance of superstar Akshay Kumar, and the audience is excited to know if the actor will be a significant part of the third instalment, Amar mentioned if there is a need he will have the superstar in the film or else not.

For now, they are celebrating the massive success of Stree 2.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details