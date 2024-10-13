‘Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor Finds Her ‘Purush’? Actress Opens Up On Love Life

Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her horror-comedy ‘Stree 2.’ In a recent interview, the actress confirmed her relationship, stating that “she loves spending time with her partner.” With romance in the air, she also shared some intriguing details about her wedding plans, emphasizing that it is all about being with the right person.

In her conversation with Cosmopolitan, Shraddha was asked about her approach to relationships, particularly her thoughtfulness and generosity, which some might view as overly optimistic. She suggested that her significant other might be better suited to answer that question honestly.

Kapoor acknowledged that she possesses some traits associated with Pisces, particularly her fondness for the fairytale aspects of love, describing it as extraordinary- believing that as long as she has her partner, she doesn't need anyone else.

Without naming it, Kapoor confirmed her relationship, sharing, "I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or traveling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together."

When asked whether she believes in marriage, especially considering Gen-Z's frequent complaints about it, she articulated her thoughts succinctly.

Kapoor explained that her perspective is not about believing in marriage itself but rather about being the right person and being with the right partner. She added that if someone desires to get married, that's wonderful, but if they choose not to marry, that is equally valid.

For those who may not know, Kapoor was rumored to be in a relationship with Rahul Mody, but reports indicate that they have since separated.

The dating speculation began after Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody were seen together on multiple occasions, including attending a friend's wedding in March 2024. The rumors intensified when the actress posted pictures from what seemed to be a vacation they enjoyed together.

Rahul Mody is a screenwriter known for his work on ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It is believed that the rumored couple became close while collaborating on this film.