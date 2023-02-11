Sukesh Chandrasekhar Sends Rs 100 cr Legal Notice to Actor Chahat Khanna

NEW DELHI: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has sent a Rs 100 crore legal notice to television actor Chahatt Khanna for causing 'damage' and 'irreplaceable harm' to his reputation with her allegations. In a recent interview, Chahatt opened up about the reports of her name getting linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar, claiming that she was trapped into meeting the conman at Tihar jail. Chahatt also revealed that he proposed to her in jail, and that the encounter also impacted her marriage with Farhan Mirza. Sukesh, who is facing a trial in Rs 200 cr extortion case, had reacted to Chahatt's allegations against him earlier, and called her 'liar and a gold digger'. In the latest, Sukesh has sent a legal notice of Rs 100 crore to the actor.

As per Times Now, Sukesh's advocate Anant Malik has asked Chahatt Khanna to withdraw her allegations against him within seven days or face the case.

On January 3, Chahatt Khanna recorded her statement before Patiala House Court in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case. During a recent interview, Chahatt claimed that a woman who introduced herself as Angel Khan (Pinky Irani) took her to Tihar jail instead of any event for which she was called to Delhi from Mumbai. She was told that the route to the venue was via Tihar. She claimed that Chandrasekhar had proposed to her in jail and that she was called to Delhi on the pretext of an event and was taken to Tihar jail.

Chahatt recalled, "He was dressed in a fancy shirt, had sprayed on a lot of perfume, and was wearing a gold chain. He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalitha. He said he had been arrested in an EVM-tampering case during elections but was being given VIP treatment in jail. He also said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me."

"I was frantic and told him, ‘Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it's an event.’ Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, 'I am married, and I have two kids.' But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying," Chahatt said.

Chahatt further added that she was blackmailed with the footage from Tihar that someone had taken and was asked to pay Rs 10 lakh.

"I was helpless. I didn't want anyone to know that I was in Tihar jail. I was also worried about it affecting my marriage, and so I agreed to give them the money. Among other things, it did take a toll on my marriage, and my husband and I got separated. Maybe I should have approached the police and lodged a complaint. But things kept happening one after the other, and I just wanted to get out of it," she added.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation against Jacqueline Fernandez after she alleged that Nora allegedly took gifts from Sukesh from 'proceeds of crime'. Nora also claimed that Jacqueline made statements to destroy her career. Nota Fatehi and Jacqueline have both been questioned in a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.