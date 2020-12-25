Sunny Leone dances with husband Daniel Weber to ring in Christmas-Watch

New Delhi: Sunny Leone is spreading Christmas cheer with husband Daniel Weber in her new video. The actress posted a video on Thursday (December 24), shaking a leg with Daniel on ‘Baby It's Cold Outside’. Sunny is wearing a green top and red pants while Daniel compliments her in a red t-shirt and white printed pyjamas.

Captioning the video, Sunny wrote, “Merry Christmas!!! @dirrty99”. Sunny and Daniel look adorable in this dance video.

Have a look:

Sunny also posted another video, wishing her fans Merry Christmas and wrote, “Santa Claus comes every year and takes away our problems. This year, we need Santa more as our time was not so fine. I hope Santa comes and takes away our problems.”

"I would like to wish Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to my fans and followers. During this festive season, let's be safe; spread love because we are living in a time where we need to spread more love than hate," IANS quoted the actress as saying.

On the work front, Sunny has commenced the shoot of her upcoming web series, Vikram Bhatt's ‘Anamika’.