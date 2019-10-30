close

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone to perform musical broadway 'Abhimanyu'

Actress Sunny Leone will be seen performing in a musical broadway called "Abhimanyu", choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone will be seen performing in a musical broadway called "Abhimanyu", choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

Sunny has been rehearsing for 12 hours a day. She is all geared to put forward her act and for one of those performances she would be wearing a 15kg lehenga.

Mahavir: "It was a dream to bring Abhimanyu to life and Sunny's made it happen. She along with a group of 60 dancers have been rehearsing the act with a very heavy Indian attire."

Abhimanyu -- Indian classical dance show in Broadway style. It is a one of its kind play, with a concept of combining Kathak and Hiphop into one enormous dance show.

Sunny said: "I had always wanted to do a broadway and it's becoming a reality with Sandeep in the form of Abhimanyu".

Abhimanyu is a journey of a dancer. The journey is shown through different authentic dance forms and music.
 

