'Superwoman' Lilly Singh shares unseen pic from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding—See inside

New Delhi: The popular Vlogger and YouTube sensation Lilly Singh aka Superwoman attended the high profile wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur. The supremely talented Superwoman shared an unseen picture with 'desi girl'.

Lilly Singh gave it a beautiful caption which reads: “Still buzzing from my sis @priyankachopra’s wedding. Look at us. Just two desi girls living life and about to go home to loving partners. Hers is @nickjonas and mine is @scarbrothedawg but honestly those are minor details. Yup. We’re the same. #NickyankaWedding.”

Awesome, isn't it? Well, who will complain when there's not just one but two desi girls in a single frame!

Priyanka and Nick's dreamy wedding took place on December 2, 2018. She had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

Last year, Lilly announced about taking a break from YouTube. She released a video wherein she has talked about wanting to focus on mental health and promised fans to be back soon.

And now she is back and looks all pumped up with new vigour and energy!