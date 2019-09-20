Surveen ecstatic over 'Sacred Games 2' International Emmy nomination

Mumbai: Actress Surveen Chawla is over the moon as the second season of "Sacred Games" has been nominated in the best drama category at the International Emmy Awards 2019.

"This is truly a benchmark. Getting nominated for such a prestigious award with global recognition is the result of all the hard work each and every person associated with the show has put in. It's an amazing feeling and I am elated to be a part of this whirlwind journey," Surveen said.

The second season of "Sacred Games", starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others, has been nominated in the best drama category alongside Brazil's Contra Todos -- Season 3, Germany's Bad Banks and the UK's McMafia, which also features Siddiqui in a key role.

Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directed the second season of "Sacred Games" while Vikramaditya Motwane served as the showrunner.

Apart from Netflix's Indian original series "Sacred Games", anthology film "Lust Stories" and Amazon Prime Video's "The Remix" have also been nominated for the International Emmy Awards.

The 47th edition of International Emmy Awards will take place in New York on November 25.