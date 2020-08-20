Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were in love, she broke up with him after 'Sonchiriya' flopped, alleges actor's friend Samuel Haokip

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Samuel Haokip has revealed that the actor and actress Sara Ali Khan were in love while they filming 'Kedarnath'. In an Instagram post, Samuel shared how the duo was "inseparable" and had "tremendous respect for each other". However, he claimed that Sara decided to end the relationship after Sushant's film 'Sonchiriya' tanked at the box office and wonders if she was under any "pressure".

"I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships," read his Instagram post.

Samuel added, "Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia."

In 2018, at the time when 'Kedarnath' released, Sara and Sushant were rumoured to be in a relationship. However, they never admitted to a romance.

The Abhishek Kapoor-directed 'Kedarnath' was Sara's debut film. She played Sushant's love interest in it.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI has taken over his death case for investigation from the Mumbai Police.