Sushant Singh Rajput

No need for CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that CBI probe is not needed. 

No need for CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: With over a month to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and no closure to the case, fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry to ensure a fair probe. However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that CBI probe is not needed. 

"There is no need for CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as Mumbai police is investigating it intrinsically and probing it from all the angles."

Earlier on June 15, a day after Sushant's death, Maharashtra Home Minister has tweeted: While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.

The Mumbai police is currently questioning 4 doctors in connection with the actor's death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and pleaded for a CBI enquiry writing a social media post tagging Home Minister Amit Shah recently. 

A few days back, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI probe into the case and Bihar politician Pappu Yadav wrote separately to Amit Shah, who replied to his letter and transferred the request to the concerned department. 

 

