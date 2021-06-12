Sushant Singh Rajput was a National Olympiad Winner and Shiamak Davar's student - Lesser known facts about late star!

New Delhi: The curious case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is yet a mystery to be unravelled as the case is under investigation. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra pad in Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. Three premiere agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently probing the matter.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on ahead of first death anniversary, here are some unknown facts about the 'Kedarnath' star:

SSR's school and college:

He completed his schooling at St. Karen's High School, Patna and Kulachi Hansraj Model School in New Delhi. He was one of the finest students during his school days and stood at 7th Rank AIEEE in 2003. The actor even got admission to Delhi College of Engineering and even did Mechanical Engineering but later chose the glamour world.

He left Delhi Technological University (DTU) because of several backlogs as he rarely used to get time for studies after he started participating in theatre and dance.

Shiamak Davar's student:

Not many people are aware of the fact that just like Shahid Kapoor, SSR too was a Shiamak Davar student and learned dance from him. He even participated in the 2006 Commonwealth Games and the Filmfare Awards as a background dancer.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Theatre connection:

Once in Mumbai, Sushant took to Theatre reportedly. He went to Nadira Babbar's 'Ekjute' theatre group and also took Barry John's drama classes.

Telly Tale of SSR:

Sushant was first seen in Balaji productions popular drama 'Pavitra Rishta' with Ankita Lokhande. The on-screen pair was loved by the audiences. The couple dated for some years before finally calling it quits.

He is often touted as another Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood since he had no family relation in the glamour industry and made it big after being part of Indian TV. Sushant used to mimic King Khan during his school days to impress girls.

SSR the genius:

This genius lad was also the National Olympiad Winner in Physics. Sushant took martial art lessons from Allan Ami.

SSR's emotional connection with mom:

Sushant was very close to his mother but her death in 2002 left him devastated. This happened just after he had his 12th board exams. Even his last post was related to his mother.